Man fatally stabbed in front of Staten Island courthouse

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A man was stabbed to death ion front of a Staten Island courthouse on Saturday, police said.

The man, who was in his 40s and has not yet been identified, was bleeding from the right arm and torso when police arrived around 1 p.m., officials said. Emergency medical services rushed the victim to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police arrested Sean Owens, a 40-year-old homeless man, and charged him with murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He’d allegedly tried to steal a cellphone from the victim before the stabbing, officials said.

This isn’t the first fatal incident near a Staten Island courthouse. In July, a dispute involving a knife at a county superior court led to a deadly crash. A minivan fled the scene, then slammed into a bed-and-breakfast. Robert Craigwell, 26, was killed. Police arrested five men in the minivan and recovered a gun.