Long Island beaches reopen after hypodermic needles washed ashore

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — All Hempstead Town and Nassau County beaches have reopened after hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore on Friday.

Over 30 needles were found along the shore of East Atlantic Beach from Ohio to Clayton avenues in Hempstead, authorities said.

Police responded, removed and properly disposed of the needles. Samples were also sent to a lab for testing.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen shared the news on social media, saying officials are confident the areas are clear after thoroughly sweeping and sifting through the beaches.

“Lifeguards will be closely patrolling the shoreline in case anything else happens to wash up,” Gillen said.

Authorities ask that anyone who comes in contact with any hazardous materials, like hypodermic needles, to call 911. Officers will be sent immediately to get rid of the sharp objects.

Police also asked that anyone with information about illegal dumping of hazardous materials call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.