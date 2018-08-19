Commuters prepare for longer drives at the Lincoln Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The Spring of 2021 seems a very long way away, but that’s when the 495 bridge construction project in New Jersey will be completed if it’s on schedule -- and that’s a big if.

But first, commuters are worried about what Monday morning rush hour will be like. More than 150,000 vehicles use the 495 bridge every day heading into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel, So Monday morning rush-hour, with one lane closed in each direction for bridge work, is expected to be snarled beyond belief unless commuters listen to the advice of transportation officials and use some other form of mass transit.

The 495 bridge itself was built in 1939 and it’s now considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $90 million project is expected to be completed in 2 1/2 years.

Some of the diversion and travel tips include using other river crossings by going through Staten Island. Ferry service is also a possibility. Experts say driving outside of morning rush is a good idea and telecommuting or working from home is the best option.