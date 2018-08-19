× Bus consumed by fire on Route 495 near Lincoln Tunnel

NEW JERSEY — A Peter Pan was consumed in a fire on Route 495 near the Lincoln Tunnel Sunday evening.

Lanes have been closed. The fire comes as drivers are already dealing with closures near the Lincoln because of planned road work.

All lanes are closed in North Bergen, Hudson County as of 10:40 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation. All traffic coming from the NJ Turnpike is being held. Commuters are advised to follow a detour or use an alternate route.

It is not clear what caused the bus to catch on fire. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.