Armed men beat worker at Kennedy Fried Chicken, then rob a Bronx bodega

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video from a brazen robbery that took place early Friday morning.

The video shows two men walking into a bodega at West 231st Street. One of them pointed a handgun at the cashier. The other, a man in a white shirt, walks behind the counter.

Both a 22-year-old worker and a customer cowered in fear.

It happened early morning Friday around 3 a.m., police said. The suspects left with$ 5,500 in cash.

Police say both men had just robbed a Kennedy Fried Chicken on Crotona Avenue a half hour beforehand.

There they attacked a worker, striking him several times in the head, officials said. In that incident, they left with about a thousand dollars in cash

Police think this duo might strike again.

