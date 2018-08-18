× Where to catch Janet Jackson take the stage for FREE in Harlem today

Harlem, NEW YORK – Music superstar Janet Jackson is set to appear in Harlem on Saturday during the annual HARLEM WEEK celebration.

The Grammy-winning artist will join a star-studded line-up, which includes Rapper Daddy Yankee, Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp and Singer Raheem Devaughn.

Daddy Yankee and Janet Jackson just released a new song with Jackson titled “Just For Now.” The duo’s appearance is part of the organization’s Dancing in the Street event.

They are scheduled to appear on Saturday, August 18th at from 4-5:30 p.m. near the corner of 135th Street & ST. Nicholas Avenue.

The “Scream” singer shared her excitement about attending the event on social media.

#Harlem come dance with @daddy_yankee and me this Saturday at our #HarlemWeek block party! 💃🏾 W 135th St & St Nicholas Ave. See u there ❤️ #MadeForNow #DaddyYankee pic.twitter.com/yLwJraR749 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 17, 2018

For more information about the events for HARLEM WEEK, which will be continuing until August 25th, visit here.