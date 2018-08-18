NYPD sergeant fired following off-duty shooting of Brooklyn man

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An NYPD sergeant who shot a man in the face while off-duty was fired Friday, sources told PIX11.

NYPD Sergeant Ritchard Blake shot 21-year-old Thavone Santana in the mouth on August 2, near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue, police said.

Blake initially claimed Santana attempted to rob him. Police later clarified that the incident was, in fact, not an attempted robbery, but a dispute and immediately placed the officer on modified duty.

Santana’s family and friends told PIX11 that the 40-year-old sergeant at the 109th precinct personally knows Thavone Santana and both might have been romantically involved with the same woman.

Sources also said the officer was in the area visiting his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

NYPD’s decision to fire Blake comes after protesters marched in East New York last week, and the mother of Santana, Arrie Spencer, demanded justice and called for the dismissal and arrest of Sergeant Blake.

Thavone Satana continues to recover in the hospital at this time.

