Long Island man dies after being struck by lightning

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Long Island — A man is dead after he was struck by lightning while standing under a tree on Long Island, police said Saturday.

Police said the 32-year-old man was standing under a tree near a field at Sunken Meadow State Park when lightning struck at about 6:50 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on the man before he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been 15 deaths caused by lightning so far in 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say two-thirds of lightning injuries occur outdoors.