Burglar strips naked before robbing Union Square restaurant: police

UNION SQUARE — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a Union Square restaurant... while naked.

Police said at about 7 a.m. on July 5, a fully-clothed man entered Mediterranean restaurant Adalya, located at 55 Irving Pl., through a side entrance.

Once inside, the man stripped naked before taking $600 in cash from the register, an IPad, a cordless phone and company credit card.

Police said the individual did put his clothes back on before fleeing.

The individual is described to be between 28 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts, white socks and blue sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).