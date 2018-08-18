Bronx street co-named for NYPD detective killed in Afghanistan

THE BRONX — A street co-naming ceremony Saturday honored the heroism of a NYPD detective killed in Afghanistan.

NYPD detective Joseph Lemm

Bayshore Avenue in the Bronx now includes the name of Detective Joseph G. Lemm.

The 15-year veteran of the NYPD was among six Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Dec. 21, 2015.

Lemm’s wife Christine spoke about the street’s significance as she stood next to their two children, Brooke, 19, and Ryan, 7.

“Joe and I had our first date here. We’ve also celebrated so many holidays and occasions here together,” Lemm’s wife Christine said. “Sadly this is where Joe and I had our last date.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke at the ceremony, referring to Lemm as “superman.”

“He gave his all by giving his life for his country, and then we got to know the people who meant so much to Joe, and we always wish we never got to know a family this way but when it happens we see who a family really is,” de Blasio said.

