Beach closed after hypodermic needles wash ashore

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — Hypodermic needles washed up on a Long Island beach, which is now closed until further notice, authorities said Saturday.

The needles were found along the shore of East Atlantic Beach from Ohio to Clayton avenues in Hempstead, police said.

Police responded, removed and properly disposed of the needles. No injuries were reported.

Authorities ask that anyone who comes in contact with any hazardous materials, like hypodermic needles, to call 911. Officers will be sent immediately to get rid of the sharp objects.

Police also asked that anyone with information about illegal dumping of hazardous materials call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.