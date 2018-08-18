Back-to-school guide 2018: where to catch free supplies, deals across NYC

With the end of summer steadily approaching, back to school season is just around the corner.

As New York City public school students head back to school on Sept. 5th, a number of events will be held across the tri-state area with free school supplies for those in need.

Items such as pencils, notebooks and bookbags will be available for students preparing to head back to class.

“Supplies for Success” Event – UJA Federal New York will be hosting their 17th annual “Supplies for Success” event where dozens of volunteers will fill backpacks full of school supplies for local students in need. Visitors can stop by for a free bag.

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 2-5 p.m.

Where: UJA-Federation of New York, 130 East 59th Street, Manhattan

Midwood Library Back-To-School Celebration– This local branch of the Brooklyn Public Library will host its annual back-to-school celebration with food, raffles and games.

When: Thursday, August 23, 1-6 p.m.

Where: 975 East 16th Street (at Avenue J), Midwood, Brooklyn

I Will Graduate Back-To-School Yard Party– P.S. 28, The Warren Prep Academy is hosting this event with free school supplies, music and games.

When: Friday, August 24, 3-8 p.m.

Where: P.S. 28, The Warren Prep Academy, 1001 Herkimer Street (at Howard Avenue), Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

“Family Fun Day” in The Bronx: – Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson, who represents the Bronx’s 16th district, will host the area’s annual “Family Day” event with school supplies, music and food.

When: Saturday, August 25th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1377 Jerome Avenue, Corner of West 170th Street, The Bronx

Senator Kevin Parker’s 11th Annual Back-To-School Celebration– The NYS Senator of the 21st District will host a free event featuring free back-to-school supplies, food, and activities.

When: Saturday, August 25, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Paerdegat Park (East 40th St between Farragut Road & Foster Avenue), East Flatbush, Brooklyn

Habana Outpost’s 11th Annual Back-To-School Bash– This event, which is hosted by non-profit group Habana Works, will include school supply giveaways, face painting and dancing.

When: Monday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Habana Outpost, 757 Fulton Street (at S. Portland Avenue), Fort Greene, Brooklyn