4 shot, 2 stabbed in the Bronx

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Four people were shot, including a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and two others were stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.

It happened about 4:20 a.m. on the sidewalk outside 925 Allerton Ave., the location of a small strip of businesses.

The victims are: a 22-year-old man who was shot in the leg; a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the head; a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the head; a 21-year-old man who was stabbed in the back; a 27-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg; and a 23-year-old man who was shot in the arm, police said.

All of them were taken to the hospital, either by ambulance or private means, police said. The woman who was shot in the head is listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the violence.

No arrests have been made, but police said three persons of interest are in custody.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at