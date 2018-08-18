2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool on Long Island

EAST ISLIP, Long Island — A 2-year-old girl drowned in her family’s backyard pool Friday evening, police said.

Galaxy Belenger’s grandmother called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. to report that she’d pulled the toddler from the water and she wasn’t breathing, Suffolk County police said.

The grandmother performed CPR on the girl until first responders arrived.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said it happened in the inground, backyard pool at a home on Percy Williams Drive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three children die from drowning every day in the U.S. In 2016, 463 children under the age of 4 drowned, a figure that was higher than the previous two years.

