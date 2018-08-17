Visit parks along the Hudson River and East River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trip around New York City can be a walk in the park.

Hudson River Park is a popular destination that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer. It was created and it is maintained through a state and city partnership with assistance from a trust.

It stretches nearly 5 miles along Manhattan's westside.

New features opened this week at the corner of West 23rd Street and events are planned at Hudson River Park for the summer.

The piers and parks along New York City's rivers have seen good and bad times throughout the decades. Brooklyn Bridge Park continues to be developed.

The City of New York has been working on the East River Greenway.

NYC Ferry passengers are flocking to new docks for boats floating on the East River. In August, new locations have opened in the Bronx, on the Upper East Side, and the Lower East Side.

The new one at East 90th Street involves a temporary access walkway.

A $100 million project has been proposed and improvements are being seen along the nearly ten miles of the East River Esplanade.