Taxi driver bit on the arm, robbed by woman in Queens

QUEENS — Authorities are searching for the woman accused of biting a taxi driver and robbing him of his wallet in Queens.

On Aug. 5 at about 5:30 a.m., an on-duty cab driver picked up a woman in the vicinity of 31st Street and Astoria Boulevard, police said.

When they arrived at the intended destination along Kissena Boulevard and 71st Avenue in Kew Gardens, the woman paid her fare, but when the driver returned the woman’s change, she accused him of not returning the correct amount, according to police.

She became belligerent and refused to leave the taxi, said police.

When the victim stepped out of the car to escort the woman out of the taxi, she exited the vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat, authorities said.

When the driver attempted to pull the woman out of the taxi, she bit the victim on his right arm and left the car with the his wallet, said police.

She fled on foot into 154-01 71st Avenue.

Among the items inside the wallet was $200 in cash and numerous credit cards.

The woman is described to be heavy-set and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).