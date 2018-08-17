Route 495 closures begin Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The time has arrived for a major road construction project at one of the busiest points in the nation.

Contractors and crews with the New Jersey Department of Transportation began lane closures at 9 p.m. Friday along Route 495 in both directions outside the Lincoln Tunnel.

Officials are asking commuters who travel between New York and New Jersey to be patient and use mass transit.

One lane of Route 495 in each direction will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning mid-summer as part of a $90 million repair project, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said.

The work will take an estimated 2 and a half years.