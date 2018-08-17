Police searching for man who groped teenager in front of Brooklyn church

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of groping a teenager in front of a church in Brooklyn Friday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a church at 5th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunset Park.

Police say the man followed the 13-year-old boy for blocks and up the stairs of the church where he cornered him in front of the door. While he was talking to the boy, he allegedly touched the boy’s genitals twice.

Youth service is held at the church every Friday night and the incident has left church members feeling uneasy.

The man is described 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, 50 to 60 years old, wearing a dark blue shirt, black shoes, glasses.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.