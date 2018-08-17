Men sentenced in death of FDNY chief killed in Bronx marijuana grow house explosion

NEW YORK — Two men were sentenced Friday in a the death of a FDNY chief after a marijuana grow house in the Bronx exploded in 2016.

Michael J. Fahy, a 17-year veteran and a father of three, was killed in the line of duty while fighting a fire after an explosion at a marijuana grow house in September 2016.

Garivaldi Castillo, 33, of Manhattan, and Julio Salcedo, 36, of an unknown address, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana last month.

Castillo was sentenced on Friday to two to six years in prison for the manslaughter charge and five years on the marijuana charge, according to the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office.

Salcedo was sentenced to one to three years in prison for the manslaughter charge and four years for the marijuana charge.

The sentences were part of their plea deals and will run concurrently.

Of the sentencing, Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark said: “This case was an extremely rare instance in which someone is held criminally responsible for conditions that caused the death of a firefighter in the line of duty in New York City. I hope the prison sentences will send a message to those who would be callous about the safety of residents and first responders.”

During his guilty plea, Castillo admitted he built the grow house and sealed up the windows, preventing the room from being ventilated for gas.

Fahy, 44, was responding to reports of a gas leak and ordering residents to leave when the house exploded.

A piece of the slate roof hit Fahy in the head, killing him.

Fahy was promoted posthumously by the FDNY to Deputy Chief.

In July, a source told PIX11 Fahy’s widow and the fire union approved the plea bargain before the defendants were allowed to plead guilty in court.