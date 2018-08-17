Man stabbed to death at Bronx intersection during dispute: officials

THE BRONX — A man was stabbed to death during an argument at an intersection in the Bronx on Friday, according to officials.

Officials responded to Valentine Avenue and East East 196th Street, bordering Fordham Manor and Jerome Park, around 12:19 p.m., FDNY officials said.

A man, 55, was found stabbed once in the neck, and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The man was allegedly involved in a dispute before being stabbed.

Two people fled the area, police said.

Descriptions of those sought are not yet available.