Man sought in slashing in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN — A man is sought for allegedly slashing another man in the head in a Manhattan building near Union Square on Friday, according to officials.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head in the incident at a building on East 13th Street between Fourth and Third avenues, police said. The incident was reported around 11:36 a.m. at a building housing apartments and a non-profit. It is not clear where the man was attacked.

The injured man has been hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

The man sought is believed to be the brother of victim’s girlfriend, according to police.

He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored shorts. Police believe he fled east on East 13th Street.