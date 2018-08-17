How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Tanya Johnson says her brother, Lawrence, who lives inside the St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem, has a lot to worry about. He is on a waiting list for a kidney. Now, she says he is afraid to drink the water in his apartment.

“He’s too weak to fight," Johnson said. "So I’m speaking out for him and all the families who are afraid to drink the water."

Sherice Shorter says she doesn’t let her 74-year-old mother drink the water.

“I’m starting a petition. Every time I turn the water on, it’s brown or cloudy,” Shorter said.

A spokesperson for the New York City housing authority tells PIX11 News they will be checking on the complaints. A NYCHA spokesperson says the water was clear when checked. PIX11 News will stay on this story.

= = =

Marie Navarro lives inside the Gravesend Houses in Coney Island. She says she never drinks the water coming out of her faucet.

“One time I did drink it. My neighbor and I got sick,” Navarro said.

Navarro also needs repairs to her kitchen and bathroom.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority tells PIX11 that they have been working on repairs, continue to work on repairs, and will look into all of Navarro’s complaints.

