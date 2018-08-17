Heat advisory in effect across NY, NJ as storms approach tri-state area

NEW YORK — Extreme heat and humidity sparked a heat advisory for parts of the tri-state area and an air quality alert for the city and coastal locations Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The heat advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for New York City, northeast New Jersey and Nassau County.

Under the heat advisory, residents are cautioned that extreme heat can cause illness and death.

An air quality alert also remains in effect for New York City and all coastal locations through 11 p.m. Friday, cautioning people that the ground level ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Heat and humidity can cause heat stress if exposed for an extended amount of time.

Individuals are recommended to limit outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of health effects.