At least 7 people injured, 4 critically in Crown Heights fire

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — At least seven people are injured, four critically, after a fire erupted at a Brooklyn building Friday morning.

Authorities received a call shortly before 6 a.m. about the blaze at the cellar of a mixed occupancy building at 291 Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

The building appears to have businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments on the floors above, according to Google Maps.

At least four civilians suffered life-threatening injuries and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

AIR11 is over the scene:

