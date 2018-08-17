13-year-old boy followed, groped by man inside Brooklyn church: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly followed and groped a teenage boy inside a Brooklyn church.

On Aug. 10 at about 7:45 p.m., a man followed the victim, who police sources said is a 13-year-old boy, into a church along Fifth Avenue and 48th Street in Sunset Park.

While inside the church, the man began to talk to the teen and proceeded to touch the victim’s genitals, according to police sources.

The man is described to be 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, about 50 to 60 years old, and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black shoes and glasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).