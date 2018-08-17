1 injured in Bronx shooting, 2 people on the loose: police

FORDHAM, the Bronx — At least two people are on the loose after a shooting in the Bronx critically injured a man early Friday.

At about midnight, a man was shot during what police believe was possible robbery in Fordham, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing their search for two people as investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).