Watch: Mom of slain teen ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz live with PIX11

NEW YORK — So many people have been moved by the brutal killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old from the Bronx whose dreams of becoming an NYPD detective were ended by a violent group of alleged gang members.

A memorial grew for blocks around the site where he was killed. Murals and scholarships in his honor were created. Streets are set to be renamed.

But now, Leandra Feliz, the mother of the slain teen, said there are scammers trying to take advantage of her son’s legacy.

