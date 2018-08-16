Swimming advisory lifted for 18 Nassau County beaches

LONG ISLAND — The Nassau County Department of Health has lifted their advisory against swimming at 18 Long Island beaches.

The department also reports that most Nassau County beaches operating for the 2018 are currently open.

Due to heavy rainfall and elevated bacteria levels during the past month, the Department of Health advised beachgoers not to swim in several beaches in Nassau County.

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacteria levels, according to the health department.

The summer’s heavy rainfall is also being considered as a probable cause for the swimming ban on all ocean-side beaches in Seaside Heights in New Jersey Thursday.

For the first time in over 20 years, beachgoers are told not to swim due to negative water quality tests.

For updated information on beach closings and openings on Long Island, call (516)-227-9700.