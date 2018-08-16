Serial burglar breaks into, steals from Manhattan businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for the burglar accused of breaking into and getting away with large amounts of cash, checks and goods in a series of robberies in Manhattan.

The burglaries were reported as early as June and as recent as Aug. 7 where the individual would gain entry to businesses throughout Manhattan and remove money and checks from the cash register, police said.

During one instance, the individual gained entry into the basement of The Allie Way Sports Bar on the Upper East Side and removed 17 bottles of liquor valued at about $900 and about $1,500 in cash, according to police.

Earlier this month, the alleged thief broke into the side door of the Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen restaurant at East 55th Street and removed $500 in cash and three checks valued at $27,000.

In total, the serial burglar has gotten away with nearly $8,000 in cash, $28,000 in checks, 17 bottles of liquor and a flat-screen TV, authorities said.

Video surveillance shows two instances where the burglar forced entry into two businesses and removing the cash registers.

The individual is described as a male about 45-50 years old with a slim build.

