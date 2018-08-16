Sen. Jesse Hamilton challenges NYCHA management to drink public housing water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's live Monica it happen Facebook show, Senator Jesse Hamilton from Brooklyn challenged leadership at the New York City Housing Authority to drink tap water from NYCHA buildings.

“We don’t trust NYCHA. We should take this water and make them drink it,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also recently introduced three bills that include lead testing in preschool and kindergarten students in schools, treating lead screening similar to immunization.

This week a federal judge allowed a NYCHA class action lawsuit to continue against the city.

“It might be up to 5000 children over a ten year period impacted. These are terrible numbers,” Hamilton said.

A spokesperson from NYCHA said, “Judge Pauley ruled on the issues raised on the motions to dismiss. While this case is still in the early stages of litigation, we continue to address the concerns of our residents.”

