Robber puts woman in chokehold, slams her to the ground

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman was put into a chokehold and slammed to the ground in Brooklyn earlier this month.

On Aug. 8 at about 11:40 p.m., the 34-year-old victim was walking in the vicinity of Bergen Street and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights when a man came up to her and placed her in a chokehold, police said.

The man pulled her to the ground and removed her backpack, which contained her cell phone and an electronic tablet, said authorities.

The robber fled the scene west on Bergen Street.

The woman was treated by EMS for bruising and small lacerations to her face, neck and body.

The individual sought is described as a male with a beard and was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater with dark colored pants and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).