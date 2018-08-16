Riders plan new routes during L train tunnel work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 2019 is approaching quickly.

Riders are looking at their new potential routes when a section of the L train closes from Manhattan's 8th Avenue stop to Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

U.S. Congressman Hakeen Jeffries hosted a community meeting Wednesday evening along Flatlands Avenue with the MTA and NYC Department of Transportation.

The L train will continue to operate along a big stretch in Canarsie from Rockaway Parkway to Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

Three new bus routes will be added at that end of the line to take riders into Manhattan. 80 buses will be running an hour.

Officials with the MTA and NYC DOT have been planning the response for more than a year and they're still finalizing plans. They have been saying there will be traffic issues.

MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford says he won't "sugarcoat it."

At a series of meetings, riders have looked at maps to find alternative routes. 14th Street in Manhattan will become a bus way during certain hours of the day. There will be a high-occupancy vehicle lane (for 3 or more passengers) on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Information from the city if posted here.

Current subway lines are expected to handle more than 75 percent of the passengers who would have been using the L train. That's about 250,000 people.

Riders on the Canarsie end of the line who travel into Manhattan are looking at Broadway Junction lines or hopping on another line in another part of Brooklyn.

The transit agency says service will be increased on the G, J, Z, and M lines.

Pamela Anderson says it will make her commute longer.

Read about the project here.

The tunnel that brings the L train under the East River was damaged during Superstorm Sandy. It's components will be replaced during a 15-month project.

There are financial incentives for the contractor to finish early sand penalties if the project is late.