NYPD’s top detective talks one-on-one with PIX11 about push for ‘perfection’

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea is heading into his first quarter in his position, heading the largest detectives bureau in the country.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson sat down with the Chief for an exclusive one on one interview.

“I am always at work,” Shea said about the city and the job loves.

Shea was born and raised in Sunnyside, Queens and he said even though crime is at an all time low in the city, it’s not good enough.

“I am very proud of the progress we have made in the department but I am also greedy and want more, want to get rid of any fear of anyone walking alone at night in this city," Shea said.

We took the opportunity to ask the Chief about some high profile cases that have come about on his watch, including the killing of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz allegedly by gang members and how the media and social media played a role in cracking the case.

"It was tragic," Shea said. "Perhaps it will be a turning point where people will say we will no longer tolerate gang violence in the city.”

A few other cases came up in our candid interview, the murder of a Queens nurse and a Bronx father accused of throwing his dead baby into the East River.

Regarding extraditing the suspect accused of killing the nurse, Shea said, “The hold-up in that case is the suspect commit a significant crime in another jurisdiction."

Shea is particularly proud of the NYPD's ability to drive down crime while making fewer arrests, he wants to continue to bring crime stats down using a “light touch”

As we continued the conversation, the Chief said that detectives are making major headway in the murder of a Brooklyn woman whose body was found in a park in Canarsie.

Part two of our interview will air on the PIX11 News at 5 p.m. on Friday.