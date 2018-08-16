NYC Correction officers to hold rally over string of attacks on jail guards in Rikers Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association will hold a rally Thursday calling for a change following a string of attacks on jail guards at Rikers Island.

The latest attack was on a correction officer Wednesday. He was jumped and slashed in the face by multiple gang members at the Rikers Island jail facility.

He wants more protection for correction officers who fear their lives are on the line.

“When me and my partner are walking, it’s the two of us versus 50 gang members. They have nothing to lose,” said Officer Babinsky.

Several other correction officers have been attacked by inmates recently.

One officer was attacked by three inmates. His ear was cut and his right hand was fractured. In another recent incident, an officer was beaten unconscious.

The union’s anger is directed toward the city and the mayor for not separating gang members behind bars.

“Give us punitive segregation and separate [gang members] from our cells,” COBA president Elias Husamudeen said.

After decades of violence, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a plan to shut down the Rikers jail facility in favor of four neighborhood jails across the city.