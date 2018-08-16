Mourners remember Newark police officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Newark detective tracked a murder suspect to Midtown East and was gunned down by the man 100 years ago.

Detective Thomas Adubato's memory was honored Thursday near the East 38th Street spot where he was killed. Adubato was at the scene with NYPD Officer Thomas Flaherty early in the morning on Aug. 17, 1918.

Salvatore Ammadile, the man they'd tracked from Newark to Manhattan, had shot a man four times as the victim sat on a porch, according to reports from 1918. He holed up in a 38th Street building and opened fire when Adubato busted down the door.

Officer Flaherty was shot four times during the shootout with the murder suspect. Adubato, wounded himself, carried Flaherty down five flights of stairs and then collapsed.

"Don't tell my wife I was shot," Adubato said before he died.