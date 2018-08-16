Mid-Islanders from Staten Island win opener in Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island fans celebrated their team’s win in the Little League World Series at Dave and Buster's Thursday.

They say Staten Island is New York City’s forgotten borough, but there’s nothing forgettable about the Mid-Island Little league baseball team.

They won 5-2 on their opening day against Grandview LL of Des Moines, Iowa.

“It’s almost like a statement, it proves that Staten Island is not just a forgotten island,” said Antonia Greco, a fan of the team. “We really have really good players, it means a lot to the fans.”

They’re the only little league team in New York City to have ever won the Little League World Series in the past -that was back in 1964- and Mid-Islander fans won’t let you forget it, they’re hoping for a repeat.

Their next game will be on Sunday.