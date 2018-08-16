Man steals cell phone from 8-year-old boy in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man they say stole an 8-year-old boy’s cell phone in the Bronx Monday.

At about 5:50 p.m., the individual followed the victim into the vestibule of a building in the vicinity of St. Ann’s Avenue and East 139th Street in Mott Haven, police said.

The man tried snatching the cell phone from the boy’s hands, which led to a brief struggle between the two, according to police.

The individual managed to rip the phone away from the victim and fled the building on foot north on St. Ann’s Avenue, said authorities.

The thief is described as a male, about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).