LONG ISLAND -- Henrietta Dobin celebrated her 107th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and friends in Valley Stream.

Mrs. Dobin still works two days a week at the Nassau County Museum of Art. She enjoys painting, playing bridge and watching game shows.

Mrs. Dobin has a passion for fashion and takes her time to perfectly accessorize her outfit every day.

So what's her secret to living past 100?

"If I had advice on how to live to 107, I would charge people for it and I'd be a millionaire."