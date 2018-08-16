Group wants liquor authority to stop issuing licenses, says the city has too many bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens - Long Island City has become one of New York City’s hottest neighborhoods.

The impending shutdown of the L train causing a mass exodus in Williamsburg has the Queens neighborhood becoming more popular by the day.

For some residents, those growing pains come with some huge headaches because a lot of those new businesses opening up - are bars.

A coalition of New Yorkers is now trying to stop the State Liquor Authority from issuing new licenses based on an old 1993 law. It prohibits a licensed establishment from being within 500 feet of three other ones.

In a statement to the New York Times, who first broke the story, the state’s liquor authority said it "takes a balanced approach in our review process, weighing the merits of the individual application."