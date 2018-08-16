Drug ring busted in Montauk, 16 arrested

MONTAUK, NY — Police arrested more than a dozen alleged members of a drug ring accused of selling cocaine out of the restaurants and bars they worked at in Montauk, officials announced Thursday.

Seasonal workers at Swallow East, Six-Eight-Six the Gig Shack, Shagwong Tavern, The Liar’s Saloon and O’Murphy’s Pub & Restaurant – many of whom were housed by their employers – were among the 16 arrested, District Attorney Timothy Sini said. They worked at tourist locations that thrive in the summer and sold to the “expanded client base.”

“This case surrounds the drug trafficking that has been going on in the Montauk area for far too long,”Sini said. “Year-round residents in Montauk have been voicing their concerns for years about the prolific drug dealing in their community, particularly during the summer season when the population increases dramatically.”

Investigators seized more than $117,000 in cash along with pills and cocaine. The dealers allegedly charged $100 for a gram of cocaine; that’s more than triple the rate in other sections of New York.

“Given their control over the drug market in Montauk, these co-conspirators were able to charge significantly inflated prices for their illegal products, which included cocaine and oxycodone,” Sini said.