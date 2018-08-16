Bathing ban in effect at ocean beaches in Seaside Heights Thursday due to negative water quality tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — For the first time in over 20 years, beachgoers are being advised not to bathe in ocean waters in Seaside Heights Thursday due to negative water quality tests.

Though beachgoers are not allowed in the water at Seaside Heights beaches, Mayor Anthony Vaz stressed that beaches will remain open.

Bathing will also be allowed at the bay beaches.

Vaz said the negative quality tests are likely caused by heavy rains or the clean ocean waters that have drawn bait fish along the sea, followed by enormous amounts of seagulls.

“This is the first time any of us can remember in more than 20 years that we have had to suspend ocean bathing due to water quality. Perplexingly, the ocean waters have been great the past few years right up to now, so this is a very unusual event that we expect to pass quickly,” he said.

Local health departments and the Department of Environmental Protection closely monitor beach water qualities from mid-May to mid-September, so this instance was assessed right away.

According to Vaz, swimming is expected to be allowed Friday following additional water quality tests.

“The health people are further analyzing the results and will keep us informed, the mayor concluded,” he said.

For those still planning to go to a Seaside Heights beach Thursday, it will be free and a coupon will be distributed for free admission on another day this season.

For a list of water quality closures in New Jersey beaches, click here.