‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin’s music climbing the charts following her death

NEW YORK -- The undisputed "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is being remembered around the world as her music quickly climbed the charts following her death Thursday at the age of 76.

The Grammy-winning artist died at her home in Detroit after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is known for songs such as "Think," "Natural Woman" and her classic hit "Respect."

Franklin's music career spanned across six decades and after news of death spread, her music climbed the iTunes charts, which tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Her “30 Greatest Hits” album reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while “Respect” topped the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say a Little Prayer," were in the Top 10.

She was also trending high on Spotify.

Her songs "Respect" and "I Say a Little Prayer" are among her top 10 songs on the streaming service, according to Xavier “X” Jernigan, head of cultural partnerships at Spotify.

To honor the late singer, Spotify created the "This is Aretha Franklin".

Jernigan, a New York City-based music executive, believes Franklin will be remembered as "one of the greatest and most recognizable voices in history."

"I remember going on a family road trip to Disney World in the '80s and my mom and her bestie played 'Freeway of Love' on repeat for the whole trip. Aretha meant so much to me and my family," Jernigan said.

That was the sentiment from countless fans, friends and loved ones who paid tribune to Franklin Thursday, including President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, John Legend and Oprah Winfrey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018