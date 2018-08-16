Politicians mourn the loss of singer Aretha Franklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday, was beloved and admired by many, including presidents and politicians.

The legendary soul singer met with, performed for and was honored by many of the presidents during her long career.

Here's a look back at some of Franklin's most memorable moments in Washington.

Politicians mourn the loss of the singer

Politicians were among the many mourning the loss of legendary singer Aretha Franklin Thursday and paying tribute to the storied legacy of the "Queen of Soul".

President Donald Trump tweeted that Franklin "was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice."

"She will be missed!" he added.

Trump had met Franklin before he was president, in 1997, at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Franklin "one of America's greatest national treasures."

"For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry," the Clintons said in a joint statement Thursday.

"I'll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS," the 42nd president said.

Hillary Clinton also shared her condolences separately on Twitter.

"Mourning the loss today of Aretha Franklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend," she wrote.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, "the world has lost an incredible talent and musical icon."

"One of Detroit's greatest residents, Aretha will long be remembered as the 'Queen of Soul' and her presence will be missed dearly," Snyder tweeted Thursday.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Franklin a "towering icon for women's rights and civil rights who will live on in our souls forever."

Inaugural festivities

In 1977, Franklin performed at the inaugural gala for President Jimmy Carter. But that wouldn't be her only time celebrating a president's victory. Years later, she performed "I Dreamed a Dream" at President Bill Clinton's inauguration.

One of her more notable inauguration performances, however, came in 2009 when she performed "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at the inauguration ceremony for President Barack Obama.

Kennedy Center Honors

Franklin performed at the annual Kennedy Center Honors Awards a handful of times. But she was formally honored in 1994.

More than a decade later, in 2015, she made guests — including honoree Carole King and the Obamas — emotional after she performed "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman" at the ceremony.

The performance elicited a standing ovation. To date, a clip of it has been viewed on YouTube over 12 million times.

Presidential Medal of Freedom

On Nov. 9, 2005, former President George W. Bush presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian award — to Franklin.

The announcer during the ceremony described her as someone who "revolutionized American music."

She was honored for "her lifetime of achieving and for helping to shape our nation's artistic and cultural heritage," the ceremony's announcer said before Bush presented her with the award.

Franklin teared up as the medal was placed around her neck.

Other presidential moments

In 2013, Franklin was among the star-studded lineup of performers — including The Avett Brothers, Mariah Carey and Janelle Monáe — at the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Franklin was awarded an honorary doctorate at Harvard University's commencement in May of 2014. There, she crossed paths with former President George H.W. Bush, who congratulated her onstage.

In 2015, she sang "America, The Beautiful" during a send-off ceremony for then-Attorney General Eric Holder. Before performing, she and Obama fist-bumped on stage.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, according to the statement.