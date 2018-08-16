90-year-old woman scammed out of $7,500 by man pretending to be loved one

QUEENS — Authorities are searching for at least one person after a 90-year-old woman was scammed out of $7,500 in Queens Tuesday.

At about 9 a.m., the victim received a call on her house phone.

The individual on the phone stated he was her loved one and was arrested after being involved in a car accident, police said.

The individual further told the woman he needed money to be bailed out of jail and gave the phone to a second individual who stated he was a lawyer, authorities said.

The individual told the victim he needed $7,500 in cash in order to bail her loved one out of jail, according to authorities.

Later that day, the individual arrived at the victim’s Queens apartment on 36th Avenue, received the cash and left, police said.

It was later determined the victim’s loved one was not involved in a motor vehicle accident, nor did he have any contact with law enforcement.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).