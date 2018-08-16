2 window washers trapped on 39th floor of United Nations headquarters in Manhattan: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Two window washers were trapped outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The washers became trapped on a scaffold at 405 East 42nd Street around 11:26 a.m., according to FDNY.

That address is the location for the United Nations.

Police confirmed the washers were trapped on the 39th floor.

Both workers have been rescued, FDNY confirmed around 12:20 p .m.

They are being evaluated for injuries, but appear to be OK, FDNY officials said.