Wire issues cause delays in NJ Transit service into and out of NY Penn Station

NEW YORK — Trains into and out of Penn Station New York are operating with delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

Following overhead wire issues on the Amtrak, trains heading into Penn Station are operating with minor delays while trains traveling from Penn Station New York are operating with about 45 minute delays.

Trains to Penn Station New York are operating with minor delays at this time due to Amtrak overhead wire issues; Trains from PSNY are operating with 45 minute delays. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 15, 2018

Commuters are advised to allow additional travel time.

The LIRR is also experiencing delays in both directions in and out of Penn Station due to earlier police activity along Woodside.

NYC Transit is currently cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) as well as the 7 train at Woodside (61st Street) and Flushing Main Street.