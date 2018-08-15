Teen escapes police custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for an escaped teenage prisoner, forcing trains to bypass a subway stop in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday.

The teen escaped near Empire Boulevard and New York Avenue, police said.

Few details about the wanted teen were released. The prisoner is described as wearing gray sweatpants and a tank top.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News that he’d been taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

Nos. 2 and 5 trains are bypassing Sterling Street in both directions because of NYPD activity, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.