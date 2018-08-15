Shots fired near set of music video featuring rappers 50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine in Brooklyn: sources

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Shots were fired near the set of a music video in Brooklyn that featured rappers 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine, police sources said Wednesday.

The shooting happened near the Greenpoint waterfront on Noble Street at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Rappers 50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine were filming a music video on Noble Street, about a block away from where the shots were fired, police sources said.

Sources said they do not believe the rappers were targeted.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said no arrests have been made.