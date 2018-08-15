PIX11 honors NYPD Scuba team

NEW YORK — The NYPD doesn’t only patrol on the streets to keep us safe. They’re also found in the water.

What started off as a team of six members in 1966, the NYPD Scuba team has increased to over two dozen members.

The NYPD Scuba team endures the toughest environmental seasons, whether it be hot, rainy weather, or icy conditions and have been part of many important search and rescues in the water, including the Miracle on the Hudson.

PIX11 speaks to Det. William Devine and members of the scuba team about what members need to do to train and get into the team, the equipment used by members while on duty and what obstacles they face when they while getting into the water.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

