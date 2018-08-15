NYC unveils plans for jails in Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan to replace Rikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY HALL — City officials shared information on the planned replacements for the jail facilities on Rikers Island on Wednesday morning; they intend to have modern, community-based jails fitted with 6,000 beds for 5,000 inmates across four of the five boroughs.

The presentation was complete with glossy photographs and explanations of the proposed jails, but the plan is only conceptual at this point.

The city is committed to moving forward with its four proposed location near Queens criminal court, at 80 Center Street in lower Manhattan, off Atlantic Avenue near Kings Criminal Court and at the current NYPD tow lot in Mott Haven.

There has been at least some push back against each of these sites, but especially toward the proposed jail in Mott Haven. The tow lot sits right next to a residential neighborhood.

“This jail thing, I don’t think so,” said Ronald Leslie while looking at the renderings released by the City.

He and his daughter live in a home right next to the proposed Bronx site and he feels the neighborhood needs affordable housing and jobs, not jails.

“We got three schools over there, my daughter is getting ready to start school,” Leslie said. “It’s not good to put a jail right across from the kids and the school zone."

To mitigate some of those concerns, planning officials say they’ll work with the Mott Haven neighborhood to build a buffer of sorts on half the tow lot. One of the mayor’s staffers suggested that would be either affordable housing or retail.

There is no price tag for the new jails because there are no firm designs yet. The whole plan would also be dependent on getting the already dropping jail population down to around 5,000 by 2027. It is currently around 8,500.